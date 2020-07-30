Global  
 

'Midnight Sun' Is Here, New 'Twilight' Book
(CNN) It's been 12 long years since the last book of the "Twilight" series came out, meaning high schoolers that once classified themselves into #TeamJacob or #TeamEdward are now working adults.

But no amount of time could rid fans of Stephanie Meyer's books -- and their subsequent movie adaptations -- of their enthusiasm for the vampire series.

On Tuesday, Meyer's new book "Midnight Sun," which reimagines the iconic love story from Edward's perspective, hit shelves.

"Midnight Sun" was supposed to be published after the 2008 release of "Breaking Dawn," the last book in the original series, which was adapted into a successful movie franchise featuring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

