Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested.

Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.'

According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.

Trump was asked why he wished Maxwell well when she's been arrested on allegations of child sex trafficking.

The president said the charges were as yet unproven and acknowledged having met Maxwell 'numerous times' over the years.

Trump's suggestion that Epstein may have been murdered contradicts both the NYC medical examiner's office and his own attorney general, Bill Barr.

Barr has said 'a perfect storm of screw-ups' gave Epstein the chance to take his own life and called Epstein's death a suicide.