Linton football

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The most successful high school football program in the wabash valley and one of the tops in the state is ready for another big season.... there's no one like linton in the area....the miners have had winning seasons in 22 of the last 23 years..... including a nine and two campaign last year....that's pretty good, but in miners nation that's not enough... since moving to 2a in 2017 they haven't won a sectional title, that's their longest sectoinal championship drought since the early 2000's.... linton knows what they have to do to get back to winning trophy's in the postseason, they have to get to the level of state powerhouse evansville mater dei and they are already working on that!





