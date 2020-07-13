Naples firefighter dies after long battle with COVID-19

THE DEATH OF ONE OF OURCOMMUNITY HEROES...THE CAUSECOMPLIACTIONS FROM COVID 19.THE MAN YOU SEE BEHIND ME ISANTHONY CHRISTENSEN, BETTERKNOWN TO HIS TEAM AT NAPLES FIRE& RESCUE AS TONY.

TONIGHT WE’RELEARNING MORE ABOUT THEFIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AFTERBATTLING COVID-19 FOR MORE THANA MONTH.

THE FIRE CHIEF SAYSTONY CONTRACTED THE VIRUS WHILEON THE JOB.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SHARESHIS STORY.(39-50)"Tony spent his whole lifededicated to this community andreally he did with a smile onhis face the whole time."TODAY THINGS WERE A LITTLEQUIETER...AND HEARTS A LOTHEAVIER......AT THE NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT."I think....no, I know he willbe sorely missed."THE DEPARTMENT...ANDCOMMUNITY...MOURNING THE LOSS OFLONGTIME FIREFIGHTER ANTHONYCHRISTENSEN...BEST KNOWN AS"TONY."...AND TO HIS CHIEF...AND CLOSEFRIEND...HE WAS EVEN BETTERKNOWN AS A LOVER OF PEOPLE *ANDANIMALS...ESPECIALLY THE STRAYSTHAT LIVE NEARBY."He came to the office and hewas asking me if we could usethe city credit card to takecare of the cat, it needed to goto the vet.

And I told him asmuch as I would love to him, Ijust don’t know how to explainthat to the finance department."CHIEF DIMARIA SAYS TONY *STILLHELPED THE CAT...BY CONVINCINGCOWORKERS TO DONATE TO THECAUSE...THE 22-YEAR DEPARTMENT VET DIEDEARLY TUESDAY MORNING...AFTERBATTLING COVID-19 FOR MORE THANA MONTH...DIMARIA SAYS TONYCAUGHT THE VIRUS...WHILE ON THEJOB."A couple of our personnel thatran a positive patient came downwith covid-19."THE ILLNESS WOULD EVENTUALLYSPREAD TO AN ENTIRE SHIFT OFWORKERS."We social distanced, we washedour hands, we disinfected."DIMARIA SAYS IT’S AN INCIDENTTHAT’S CAUSED THE DEPARTMENT TOTIGHTEN THEIR ALREADY STRICTCOVID-19 PROTOCOLS...BYMANDATING MASKS...WHICH WEREOPTIONAL BEFORE.IT’S A PRACTICE HE HOPES*EVERYONE WILL ADOPT ON AREGULAR BASIS...IN HONOR OFTONY."I know the one thing that hewould want us to take away fromis that we should take care ofeach other.

We should wear masksfor each other.

We should do allthe right things, because that’swhat he did all the time and hepreached that."IN NAPLES, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE, FOX4, IYC.THANKS ROCHELLE.

THE DEPARTMENTHAS LAUNCHED A GO FUND ME FORTONY’S FAMILY.

IF YOU WOULD LIKETO HELP DURING THIS DIFF