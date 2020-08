New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:43s - Published New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias A bus in Brooklyn, New York felt the wrath of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday after strong winds broke a tree in half, causing it to fall on power lines and trapping two cars underneath. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend