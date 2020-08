COVID-19 Is More Widespread Than Ever In The US

US leaders have struggled to enforce social gathering rules and mask mandates.

This is difficult as residents push for a return to normal life amid a rampant spread of coronavirus.

But while people may be tired of the pandemic, there's still a long way to go.

"We need to remain focused, strong.

We need to accept that this is challenging, but (move) towards something positive and fight this pandemic together." WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.