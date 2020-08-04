John Hume funeral: Son leads tributes
The funeral of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has taken place in Derry with only a few in attendance due to COVID-19.
John Hume’s body makes final journey homeFormer SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles..