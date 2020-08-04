Global  
 

John Hume funeral: Son leads tributes
The funeral of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has taken place in Derry with only a few in attendance due to COVID-19.

John Hume funeral: 'He was there for all of us throughout his life'

John Hume Jr, son of the Nobel laureate, pays heartfelt tribute at his father's funeral.
John Hume’s body makes final journey home [Video]

John Hume’s body makes final journey home

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has made his final journeyhome to his native Londonderry after his death earlier this week. His body wasbrought from Moville in Co Donegal 18 miles..

