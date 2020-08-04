Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction



Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon's capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000. It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city's port, where the explosion occurred. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that "those responsible will pay the price for this disaster." Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue. Report by Avagninag.

