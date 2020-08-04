Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital

|
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosionPARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews
Blast of highly explosive material kills dozens, injures thousands in Beirut, LebanonHuge explosions rocked Lebanon's capital city, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more, and sending an enormous blast wave across the city. The..
CBS News
BBC Arabic interview dramatically interrupted by deadly Beirut, Lebanon blastA dramatic illustration of the power of the explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4 came during a video interview on BBC Arabic.
USATODAY.com
Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:40Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
What we know about the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100, injured thousandsRescue workers are searching for survivors in the aftermath of the blast which officials say might have been caused by ammonium nitrate.
USATODAY.com
Substance behind Beirut blasts was used in Oklahoma City bombingAmmonium nitrate is an odorless crystalline substance that has caused numerous industrial explosions over the decades.
CBS News
