Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital
Video Credit: Euronews English
Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

 PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews

Blast of highly explosive material kills dozens, injures thousands in Beirut, Lebanon

 Huge explosions rocked Lebanon's capital city, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more, and sending an enormous blast wave across the city. The..
CBS News

BBC Arabic interview dramatically interrupted by deadly Beirut, Lebanon blast

 A dramatic illustration of the power of the explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4 came during a video interview on BBC Arabic.
USATODAY.com
Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction [Video]

Beirut Blast: Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Destruction

Aerial footage shows the devastating impact of a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Officials said the huge blast, caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, also injured more than 4,000. It has emerged that the chemical was stored unsafely in a warehouse near the city’s port, where the explosion occurred. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said that “those responsible will pay the price for this disaster.” Authorities are still struggling to establish the full scale of the damage, as rescue efforts continue. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

What we know about the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100, injured thousands

 Rescue workers are searching for survivors in the aftermath of the blast which officials say might have been caused by ammonium nitrate.
USATODAY.com

Substance behind Beirut blasts was used in Oklahoma City bombing

 Ammonium nitrate is an odorless crystalline substance that has caused numerous industrial explosions over the decades.
CBS News

Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters

The blast has killed dozens and hurt thousands in Lebanon's capital. Images show firefighters dousing...
NPR

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse...
WorldNews

Massive explosion in Beirut creates mushroom cloud over Lebanon's capital

Stunning video shows huge blast but cause and number of fatalities in Lebanon's capital are unknown....
USATODAY.com



Child's doll found amongst rubble and multi-storey building hollowed out by Beirut blast [Video]

Child's doll found amongst rubble and multi-storey building hollowed out by Beirut blast

A child's doll was found amongst the rubble on a road as a citizen explored the ruins left behind by the blast that shook Beirut on August 4. Powerful footage filmed on August 5 shows the doll lying..

Credit: Newsflare
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart [Video]

Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

Letters show officials knew of danger posed by ammonium nitrate cargo at Beirut port six years before deadly blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast [Video]

Governor breaks down in tears while discussing Beirut blast

Beirut's governor broke down in tears during a TV interview at the scene of amassive explosion that rocked the city on Tuesday. He told how the blastflattened much of the city's port, damaging..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO