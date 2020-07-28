Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published 1 day ago Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more Nearly seven in 10 American parents believe that talking to their kids about politics is more difficult today than it was for their parents, according to new research. Eighty percent of the 2,000 parents polled say they are concerned about the current political climate in the U.S., with 44% saying they are "very concerned." And more than half say they find it "painful" to discuss the current political divides in the country with their child. Conducted by OnePoll, the survey also investigated the context, content and outcomes of political conversations happening between family members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, Americans have discussed politics with their child eight times over the course of the past four months. Nearly one in five parents say it was their own child who initiated the conversation by asking them a question about politics. When it came to the content of these conversations, racism and related issues were at the top of the docket. About seven in 10 parents have discussed Black Lives Matter and racism in America with their children over the past four months. Sixty-seven percent have even discussed police brutality with their child. Approximately six in 10 have talked about white privilege and slavery, and one in four parents say it was the first time they had ever discussed the latter topic with their child. More than half have discussed LGBTQ+ rights, wealth inequality in the U.S. and immigration policy with their child in this time period. The outcomes of these conversations appear to be largely positive for the children of respondents, with more than half of parents (54%) reporting that their child is interested and eager to learn more when they discuss political issues with them. Nearly one in three parents, however, say that they themselves are "disheartened" by the state of the country, and sadder still that they need to explain it to their child. And while 44% of respondents were happy to have the opportunity to discuss these topics with their child, about one in eight parents said they are "angered" by the state of the country, and angrier still that they need to explain it to their child. The survey also examined respondents' political discussions with other members of their families, including their own parents. Twenty-nine percent of respondents have fought with a family member other than their child over their political views in the past four months, and nearly three in 10 (28%) have cut a family member off during this time due to the political opinions they've expressed. And close to one in five respondents say they have never discussed politics with their own parents. More than half of respondents (54%) say their parents have influenced their political views, but 44% say that this influence was in a direction opposite their parents' views. It turns out that, in this respect at least, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. While more than half of respondents (51%) agreed with the statement "It is important to me that my child holds the same political views that I do," 42% say their child's political beliefs differ from their own. 0

