Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him.

Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers.

All have been fired.

Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Derek Chauvin seeking dismissal of charges in George Floyd case: reports

George Floyd died from pre-existing health problems made worse by drug abuse, a fired police...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Medical examiner: George Floyd had 'fatal level of fentanyl' in his system, but is 'not saying this killed him'

New court documents filed this week in the case against four Minneapolis police officers accused of...
FOXNews.com - Published

Former officer in George Floyd killing asks judge to dismiss charges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash [Video]

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash

One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months that have at times turned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
4 Men Indicted For Fire That Totaled Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct [Video]

4 Men Indicted For Fire That Totaled Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct

Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Tuesday. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Police immunity applied unevenly by U.S. courts [Video]

Police immunity applied unevenly by U.S. courts

Outrage over the killing of George Floyd and incidents like it have shone a spotlight on the controversial legal doctrine called qualified immunity. A Reuters investigation has found that U.S. courts..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 05:02Published