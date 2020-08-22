|
Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man
Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man
A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.
