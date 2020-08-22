Global  
 

Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.


Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man

 A curfew is imposed on the city of Kenosha in the US state, after the man is seriously injured.
BBC News

Protests after shocking video shows man being shot in back 'multiple times' by police

 Neighbours confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday that drew a harsh rebuke from the governor and prompted..
New Zealand Herald

Officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin captured on video sparks social media backlash, protests

 Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after an officer-involved shooting that left a Black man hospitalized was captured on video.
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Protests erupt after reportedly unarmed black man shot by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

News24.com | Protests erupt after reportedly unarmed black man shot by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly...
News24 - Published


CharklesTimon

Charlie Pawlak RT @BBCWorld: Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man https://t.co/Jx9zrZ6iT9 27 seconds ago

Emilie_ing

Emilie D RT @BrownDavidb1202: CBS News: Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests. https://t.co/3J41rFYcq7 via… 30 seconds ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man https://t.co/WgM13VrUCr https://t.co/sPUXo02gRc 56 seconds ago

malasombra999

malasombra999 Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man https://t.co/RtBFwy6IoQ 1 minute ago

the_planetEarth

legal-alien #justiceforJacob #KenoshaShooting #Wisconsin #BlackLivesMatter BBC News - Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police sh… https://t.co/vARV9FVyVa 1 minute ago

BrownDavidb1202

💯✨Soft kitty, warm kitty✨🐒🍊🤡 CBS News: Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests. https://t.co/3J41rFYcq7 via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

portaltaxi

PortalTaxi.net Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man https://t.co/6AxzSB11KO #canadanews #usnews #generalnews 2 minutes ago

portaltaxi

PortalTaxi.net Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man: A curfew is imposed on the city of… https://t.co/agtCio9qYB 3 minutes ago


Denver officials give update on Saturday night protests [Video]

Denver officials give update on Saturday night protests

Several dozen people, some donning shields and helmets, and police clashed at the headquarters of the Denver Police Department on Saturday night.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 16:36Published
Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies [Video]

Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies

Despite arrests and charges against protest leaders, protesters they will continue fighting for a better future.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Reporter Update: Protests Expected To Continue This Week [Video]

Reporter Update: Protests Expected To Continue This Week

Amid rising tensions between Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh Police, and protesters, Saturday is expected to be a day of large protests. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:24Published