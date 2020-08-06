Global  
 

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
USATODAY.com
Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man

 A curfew is imposed on the city of Kenosha in the US state, after the man is seriously injured.
BBC News

News24.com | Protests erupt after reportedly unarmed black man shot by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

News24.com | Protests erupt after reportedly unarmed black man shot by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly...
News24 - Published

Curfew imposed in Wisconsin city after unarmed black man shot, injured by police


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man

A curfew is imposed on the city of Kenosha in the US state, after the man is seriously injured.
BBC News - Published


