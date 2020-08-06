Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:28s - Published
7 minutes ago
Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed
A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
USATODAY.com
58 minutes ago Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970
Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly...
News24 - Published
3 hours ago
Telegraph.co.uk - Published
2 hours ago
A curfew is imposed on the city of Kenosha in the US state, after the man is seriously injured.
BBC News - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources