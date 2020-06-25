Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination

Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination

Rep.

Roger Marshall defeated anti-immigration hard-liner Kris Kobach in the Senate race for the Kansas GOP nomination.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Roger Marshall bests Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP race, plus other key takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

Michigan, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Washington all held primaries Tuesday. And the results are...
USATODAY.com - Published

Conservative Kris Kobach Projected To Lose Kansas GOP Senate Primary

Trump ally and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was defeated by Rep. Roger Marshall,...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.com


Kansas Senate Primary Has Arrived, and the Anxiety Over Kobach Is High

Republicans worry that if Kris Kobach, a polarizing figure in the state, wins the nomination, it...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. Marshall fends off Kobach for Republican nomination [Video]

Rep. Marshall fends off Kobach for Republican nomination

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from south-central Kansas, defeated former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination to fill Pat Roberts' seat in the U.S. Senate...

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:43Published
Kansas GOP Senate debate held in Wichita Wednesday [Video]

Kansas GOP Senate debate held in Wichita Wednesday

Three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Kansas debated Wednesday in Wichita on health care and the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:15Published