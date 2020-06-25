|
Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination
|
Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination
Rep.
Roger Marshall defeated anti-immigration hard-liner Kris Kobach in the Senate race for the Kansas GOP nomination.
|
