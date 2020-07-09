The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career

|
Inter want to sign Man Utd striker Sanchez after loanInter Milan want to sign Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell.
BBC News
Newcastle takeover: Supporters' Trust wants Premier League 'transparency' on deal collapseThe Newcastle United Supporters' Trust wants the Premier League to provide "transparency" about the collapse of a proposed £300m Saudi-led takeover.
BBC News
Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win
Fulham 'will learn' from 2018-19 errors, says Parker after promotionHead coach Scott Parker says promoted Fulham will learn the lessons of their Premier League failure in 2018-19.
BBC News
Championship play-off final: Brentford 1-2 Fulham (AET)Fulham beat Brentford to secure an immediate return to the Premier League as Joe Bryan scores two extra-time goals in the Championship play-off final.
BBC News
Jadon Sancho: Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund far apart in valuationManchester United and Borussia Dortmund remain far apart in their valuation of England forward Jadon Sancho.
BBC News
Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy
Lukaku: Inter going the right wayInter concluded the...
WorldNews
'Conte's work has made itself felt' - Inter chief Marotta responds to manager's outburstInter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has responded to Antonio Conte's outburst over a lack of support from the board at San Siro, insisting the Italian manager's "work has..
WorldNews
Juve lose to Roma - their first home defeat since April 2018Champions Juventus suffer a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma 3-1 as they finish only one point clear of Inter Milan at the top.
BBC News
Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues
Arsenal to make 55 staff redundant because of coronavirus pandemicArsenal plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile
Willian to turn down Chelsea after Arsenal talks - Tuesday's gossipWillian to turn down Chelsea after holding Arsenal talks, Man Utd will wait to make Grealish move, Chelsea join Reguilon chase, plus more.
BBC News
