Beirut reels and anger grows in mass devastation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Beirut reels and anger grows in mass devastation

Beirut reels and anger grows in mass devastation

Swathes of Beirut are damaged, and the death toll is still climbing, after the huge blast at Beirut's port.

Initial investigations point to years of inaction and negligence.

Lucy Fielder reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut's main port devastated by deadly blast

 The death toll is sure to rise after the huge explosion at Beirut's port Tuesday evening. The Lebanese capital's main entry point for much-needed imports is now..
CBS News
UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast [Video]

UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast

Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut. A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

Beirut explosion: Negligence suspected as death toll passes 130

 Investigators began searching through the wreckage of Beirut's port for clues to the cause of the massive explosion that ripped across the Lebanese capital, and..
New Zealand Herald
Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion [Video]

Lebanese animal charity reunites owners with pets after Beirut explosion

Credit: Animals Lebanon. Dog owners are welcomed by their beloved pets inBeirut, Lebanon, after non-profit animal organisation Animals Lebanon soughtto reunite them following a large explosion in the capital on Tuesday August4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

