Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President
Rapper Kanye West filed signatures in Wisconsin Tuesday to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
Katie Johnston reports.
Rapper Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President As An Independent CandidateWisconsin voters may see rapper Kanye West’s name on the ballot when they vote for president in November (0:23).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Aug. 5, 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife.
Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye WestCaitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West despite his current marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian West.