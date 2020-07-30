Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President

Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President

Rapper Kanye West filed signatures in Wisconsin Tuesday to run for president as an independent candidate in November.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West files to be on presidential ballot in Wisconsin

Kanye West’s presidential run marched on Tuesday when he made the deadline to be on the ballot in...
FOXNews.com - Published

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have to wait a bit longer before seeing if the United States...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President As An Independent Candidate [Video]

Rapper Kanye West Files In Wisconsin To Run For President As An Independent Candidate

Wisconsin voters may see rapper Kanye West’s name on the ballot when they vote for president in November (0:23).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Aug. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:23Published
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out' [Video]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West despite his current marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published