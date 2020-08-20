Global  
 

Kanye West's presidential plans rocked after ballot removal

Officials in Wisconsin have voted to remove Kanye West from the presidential ballot in the state.


Kanye West will not appear on presidential ballots in Wisconsin

Kanye West has been kept off the presidential ballot in Wisconsin as his campaign turned his...
Wisconsin Election Commission votes 5-1 to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballots [Video]

Wisconsin Election Commission votes 5-1 to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballots

In a 5-1 vote Thursday, the Wisconsin Election Commission decided that Kanye West will not be on Wisconsin ballots in November.

Kirsten Dunst Questions Why Kanye West Used Her Image in Presidential Campaign Poster | Billboard News [Video]

Nick Cave shuts down Kanye West collaboration rumours [Video]

Rocker Nick Cave has silenced rumours suggesting a secret collaboration with Kanye West is the reason for the controversial rapper's album delay.

