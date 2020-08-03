Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: The Clippers don't care about regular season games, even in the Bubble
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published
The Los Angeles Clippers suffered another loss in the NBA bubble to the Phoenix Suns, and Colin Cowherd believes this is another example of the Clippers not caring about the regular season.

Hear why he believes the Clippers are taking the seeding games too lightly.

