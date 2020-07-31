TikTok stars may be coming to a TV near you soon

TikTok stars have likely taken over your phone in the past few months —.and now some of them are on their way to becoming TV stars, too.Members of a TikTok creator collective known as the Hype House are getting their own reality TV show, according to Deadline.Charli D’Amelio, the most-followed user on TikTok and a former Hype House member.hinted that her famous family may take the plunge into reality TV soon in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight.Addison Rae Easterling, a Hype House member known simply as Addison Rae, .has also dropped hints that she’s interested in entering the reality TV realm