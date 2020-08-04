Global  
 

Hundreds Of Thousands Of New Jersey Residents Still Without Power
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published
More than 730,000 customers were still without power in New Jersey on Wednesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

