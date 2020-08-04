Hundreds Of Thousands Of New Jersey Residents Still Without Power
More than 730,000 customers were still without power in New Jersey on Wednesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Gov. Cuomo Orders Investigation Into State's Utilities Over Tropical Storm Isaias ResponseWith hundreds of thousands of New York residents still without power, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered an investigation into the state's utilities over their response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Hundreds Of Thousands Of New Jerseyans Still Lack Power After IsaiasHoward Monroe reports.
Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J.As Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the state, the governor is warning of the potential for 70 mph wind gusts. CBS2's Jon Dias reports from Sea Bright.