Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Public Schools Students Won't Be Back In Classrooms This Fall
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Chicago Public Schools Students Won't Be Back In Classrooms This Fall

Chicago Public Schools Students Won't Be Back In Classrooms This Fall

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson announced the decision Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on how a school year starting with remote learning will look.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chicago public schools to be fully remote this fall amid COVID-19 pandemic

Facing a slow but steady rise in new COVID-19 cases in Chicago, and the possibility of a strike vote...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattlePI.com


Reports: Chicago schools to announce all-remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools is expected to announce Wednesday that it will start the...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Atlanta Public Schools postpone first day of school, mandate coronavirus masks for students

Atlanta Public Schools announced they would postpone the first day of school to August 24, two weeks...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova Discusses Details As Students Prepare To Begin Class [Video]

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova Discusses Details As Students Prepare To Begin Class

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova hosted an online news conference on Wednesday. She wanted to update parents on the plans for students as school begins later this month.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:57Published
Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools offering virtual and in-person classes this school year [Video]

Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools offering virtual and in-person classes this school year

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools is offering two options this year for families to consider: in-person learning or virtual. Students that return to the building will have to abide by social..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:39Published
Schools Could Learn From Summer Camps On Controlling COVID-19 [Video]

Schools Could Learn From Summer Camps On Controlling COVID-19

While school districts try to figure out how to safely educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic, some health officials said they could learn a thing or two from summer camps like Sky Ranch in..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:11Published