Brown County leaders urge community support to reopen schools

ABIGAIL?I'M STANDINGOUTSIDE STADIUMCITY TONIGHT...APLACE LOCALLEADERS SAY IS ASYMBOLIC LOCATIONOF THE COMMUNITYCOMING TOGETHER...BECAUSE JUST LIKETHE PACKERS STARTHERE...AT THISFIELD...EDUCATORSSAY HOW WE GETBACK TO SCHOOLTHIS FALL...HAS A LOTTO DO WITHCOMMUNITYSUPPORT.44.55 it's notcomfortable, it's not fun,and quite frankly I thinkall of us want to get backto where we felt normalSUPERINTENDANTSAND LOCALLEADERS...ALLSPACED A PART...BUTJOINED TOGETHER INURGING THECOMMUNITY TO DOTHEIR PART.An important componentof the back to schooleducation will be training.By training we mean theneed for personalresponsibility on the partof the students, on thepart of the teachers, thestaff, the families, andthe entire community.THEIRMESSAGE...SIMPLY,ONE WE'VE HEARDFOR SEVERALMONTHS.

WASH YOURHANDS...SOCIALDISTANCE...AND STAYHOME IF YOU'RE SICK.ALL THINGS THEY SAYWILL HELP OUR KIDSGET BACK TOSCHOOL.BUT WITH SOMECLASSROOMSTURNING INTO YOURKITCHEN OR LIVINGROOM THIS YEAR..."you can't work astandard 40 hour workweek anymore, It's not a8-5, although we'd like itto be.

It's not ascheduled 12-1 lunchhour, we can't do that,everbody's got to beflexible.THEY'RE ALSO ASKINGEMPLOYERS FOR ALITTLE HELP."I'm urging all browncounty businesses, tostart thinking about wayswe can help ourworkforce.

Whether itsgoing to take creativethinking which we haveto do everyday.supporting them whenpossible, even beingflexible in part by theirhours.AS WE COUNT DOWNTHE DAYS TO THEFIRST DAY OF THE 20-20 SCHOOLYEAR...EDUCATORSADD, HELP PREPAREYOUR KIDS NOW.for the youngsters, thiswill be difficult.

for the youngsters, thiswill be difficult. They maytalk to someone in thefront office through aplexiglass or a shield tohelp keep thems safeand the adults safe onthe other side//now is thetime we're askingeveryone to becomemore involved than everin whats happening withour children and theeducation system in ourregion.BECAUSE, AS THEYSAY, A ONE SIZE DOESNOT FIT ALL FOREVERY SCHOOL...ORSTUDENT...BUT ACOMMUNITY PIECINGTOGETHER SUPPORT,LIKE A PUZZLE,CAN KIDS SAFELY GETBACK TO THECLASSROOM.DISTRICTS SAYTHEY'LL CONTINUE TOWORK THROUGH THEEVER-CHANGINGVIRUS...AS WE GOFROM VIRTUAL TO IN-SCHOOL OR BLENDEDCLASSROOMS....ADDING, TO GETTHESECONVERSATIONSROLLING WITH YOURKIDS ABOUT WEARINGA MASK OR WHAT TOEXPECT, TO HELPTHEM PREPARE.LIVE IN GREEN BAY,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26