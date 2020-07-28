Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price is looking to move in with boyfriend?
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Katie Price is looking to move in with boyfriend?

Katie Price is looking to move in with boyfriend?

Katie Price is looking to move in with her boyfriend and former 'Love Island' star Carl Woods after just one month of dating.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Katie Price calls police over suspected break-in attempt

KATIE Price has shared the moment she had to call the police after finding out people had been...
The Argus - Published

Katie Price rushed to hospital while on holiday in Turkey

KATIE Price has been taken to hospital after suffering a nightmare accident on holiday.
The Argus - Published

Katie Price says she won’t be able to walk for three to six months

Katie Price has revealed that she has been told she will not be able to walk for between three and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price hires rehab expert to teach her how to walk following horror fall [Video]

Katie Price hires rehab expert to teach her how to walk following horror fall

Katie Price has hired a rehab expert to teach her to walk again after breaking both her feet, and will be working with the same man who got Dave Grohl back on his feet after he broke his leg in 2015.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Katie Price to change life after horrifying accident [Video]

Katie Price to change life after horrifying accident

Katie Price is planning to "change her life" after breaking her feet in a horrifying accident on holiday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
It was 'just comedy fun': Katie Price says she's NOT actually engaged to Carl Woods [Video]

It was 'just comedy fun': Katie Price says she's NOT actually engaged to Carl Woods

The star recently took to Instagram to reveal some huge news: she said that the former 'Love Island' contestant proposed to her whilst on holiday in Turkey.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published