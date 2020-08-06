The Queen's Man Movie

The Queen's Man Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Steve thinks he’s uncovered the largest unreported art heist in the history of the United States, involving the Mafia, the FBI, and potentially stolen masterpieces.

But most importantly, the victim is someone he considers a very close friend: Her Imperial Majesty Farah Pahlavi, the exiled Queen of Iran, whom he used to bodyguard.

Armed with a bulldog mentality, Steve embarks on a quixotic quest to find her art.

But the bolder he gets, the less clear it becomes how interested the Queen actually is, prompting the filmmakers to investigate the investigator: Why is Steve really doing this?

And will he ever stop?

Release: August 11 Director: Daniel Claridge, Andrew Coffman