Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi

All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi on August 06 said that mosque will always be mosque maybe temple will be demolished to build the mosque.

"Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque.

It can't be broken to build something else.

We believe it was, and will always be a mosque.

Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque," said Rashidi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi on August 05 in Ayodhya.