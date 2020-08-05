Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi

Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi

All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi on August 06 said that mosque will always be mosque maybe temple will be demolished to build the mosque.

"Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque.

It can't be broken to build something else.

We believe it was, and will always be a mosque.

Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque," said Rashidi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi on August 05 in Ayodhya.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Indian PM Modi lays foundation of Ram temple at razed mosque site [Video]

Indian PM Modi lays foundation of Ram temple at razed mosque site

Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of Hindu God Ram at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

After Ram Mandir, what awaits Ayodhya?

 On August 5, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
IndiaTimes
People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square [Video]

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Parliament to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: When PM Modi prostrated in full public view

 It is not often that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrates himself at any place. But it was indeed one of those rare occasions when he did exactly that - not..
IndiaTimes
8 dead as fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad [Video]

8 dead as fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected." PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. As per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari said, "8 people have died in the fire incident. Other patients have been shifted to a safer place." "A thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple [Video]

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published
'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony [Video]

'Win for Hindutva, PM Modi violated oath': Owaisi on Ram Temple ceremony

Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out. Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:29Published
Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective' [Video]

Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'

Author Amish Tripathi commented on the grand ceremony of 'bhumi pujan' and foundation laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called it an 'emotional moment from a civilisational..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:21Published