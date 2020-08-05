Global  
 

Firefighters free 2-year-old after his head became stuck inside metal container in southern India
Firefighters rescued a two-year-old baby boy after his head got stuck inside a container while he was playing in the kitchen in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place in the village of Rajakkamangalam, Kanyakumari district on July 31.

Dad Kannan alerted the fire department after he and his wife found their two-year-old son Neeraj screaming in the kitchen The video shows the firefighters trying to cut the container to rescue the toddler's head.

The rescue operation went on for about 20 minutes before Neeraj was rescued without any injuries.

