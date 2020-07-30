Global  
 

Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to be a mother
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:38s
Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to be a mother

Cameron Diaz says Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her to be a mother

Cameron Diaz "credits" Gwyneth Paltrow for encouraging her to be a mother.

bdbwes

Wesley Ader RT @nbc6: Diaz joined Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of "In Goop Health: The Sessions," where they discussed how she found "peace"… 21 minutes ago

DonnaMAGA2020

Donna keep things simple no dm RT @Catnjustme: Cameron Diaz, in talking about why she quit Hollywood, says that actors are infantilized. They have people babying them 24/… 5 hours ago

Catnjustme

Catherine Cameron Diaz, in talking about why she quit Hollywood, says that actors are infantilized. They have people babying… https://t.co/35TDV3cROj 5 hours ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Diaz joined Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of "In Goop Health: The Sessions," where they discussed how she… https://t.co/8N7ntAYrDg 6 hours ago


