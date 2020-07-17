Cameron Diaz has opened up about her decision to bow out of acting and how she instantly felt at ease.

Cameron Diaz found 'peace' when she quit acting

Cameron Diaz is now on TikTok! The 47-year-old actress, who has been on a break from acting since...

In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, which streamed live on YouTube Wednesday, Cameron Diaz...

Cameron Diaz's decision to retire at what was seemingly the height of her career was met with...