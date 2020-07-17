Global  
 

Cameron Diaz found 'peace' when she quit acting
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:22s
Cameron Diaz found 'peace' when she quit acting

Cameron Diaz found 'peace' when she quit acting

Cameron Diaz has opened up about her decision to bow out of acting and how she instantly felt at ease.

Cameron Diaz Says She Found "Peace" Only After Retiring From Acting

Cameron Diaz's decision to retire at what was seemingly the height of her career was met with...
E! Online - Published

Cameron Diaz reveals to Gwyneth Paltrow why she left Hollywood: 'I got a peace in my soul'

In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, which streamed live on YouTube Wednesday, Cameron Diaz...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Cameron Diaz Makes TikTok Debut While Drinking Her New Wine!

Cameron Diaz is now on TikTok! The 47-year-old actress, who has been on a break from acting since...
Just Jared - Published


MNikol89

Maria Nikolaou Cameron Diaz has found "peace" away from Hollywood https://t.co/tLog4I8gnA 15 minutes ago

FrancoCNac

Franco N RT @enews: In a rare interview, Cameron Diaz opened up about her decision to quit acting, and what it was *really* like for her to be under… 22 minutes ago

PINK1963DSW

🌸☮🇺🇸PINK🌸1963🌸DSW🌸 RT @VanityFair: Cameron Diaz has found "peace" away from Hollywood https://t.co/npW4d4d24G 28 minutes ago

VanityFair

VANITY FAIR Cameron Diaz has found "peace" away from Hollywood https://t.co/npW4d4d24G 39 minutes ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles Diaz's devotion to her career meant that she never made "any space for [her] personal life." https://t.co/y6r9sKcvHd 43 minutes ago

DerekBurkePR

Derek Burke PR (DJ Derek) RT @daveroyaldj: Cameron Diaz found 'peace' by quitting acting https://t.co/FL27JWkCDF 53 minutes ago


Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family [Video]

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given Benji Madden extra time at home to spend as a family

Cameron Diaz says lockdown has given her rocker husband Benji Madden extra time at home with her and their daughter Raddix, who they welcomed six months ago.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been 'heaven' [Video]

Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been 'heaven'

Cameron Diaz has admitted her baby daughter Raddix is the "best thing" that has happened to her and husband Benji Madden.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhood [Video]

Cameron Diaz has entered the best phase of her life with motherhood

Cameron Diaz has "entered the best phase of my life" with motherhood.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published