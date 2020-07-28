Global  
 

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

Fred Katayama reports.

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock [Video]

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday. Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon shares he sold through all of 2019. Bezos' latest sales also bring his 2020 total windfall to roughly $7.2 billion. Bezos still holds about 54 million shares, worth about $173 billion as of Wednesday's close.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Jeff Bezos sells 1 million Amazon shares, his first sale since pandemic began in U.S.

Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has sold shares in the company for the first time...
bizjournals - Published

Bosses of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet blasted over market dominance in Congressional hearing ahead of results

The bosses of some of the world’s largest tech firms, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc...
Proactive Investors - Published

MacKenzie Scott has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her Amazon wealth since divorcing Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie Scott has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her Amazon wealth since divorcing Jeff Bezos Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, whose ex-husband...
The Verge - Published


