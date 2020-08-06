Protest at Times Square, New York over Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration

Global  
 

Large crowds gathered at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (August 5) to protest the celebrations for the construction of the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya.

A billboard in Times Square showing the Hindu temple being built on disputed ground in India has run despite calls from opposition not to show the advert.

A coalition of Indian Americans and US-based civil rights groups organized the rally to challenge the Hindu community members celebrating at the iconic Times Square.

Protesters argue the said celebration is biased against the country’s Muslim community.

Both chanted slogans, vocally declaring their support and opposition to the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

