LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:21s
LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.

The criticism in question occurred during a phone interview with Fox News.

Trump called the players “disgraceful” and said it was “not acceptable.” Trump also said that the kneeling made him uninterested in watching the game and implied that the same is true for “other people out there.” Donald Trump, via BroBible James said the basketball community isn’t “sad about losing” Trump's viewership.

LeBron James, via BroBible James continued, saying that the “game will go on” without Trump.

LeBron James, via BroBible

