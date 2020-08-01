Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Gov.

Mike DeWine, via CNN Calling DeWine a "great guy," Trump responded to the news upon landing in Cleveland.

Donald Trump, via CNN As a Republican governor, DeWine stands out in his aggressive approach to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio.

The Ohio Democratic Party issued a statement in response to the news.

Ohio Democratic Party, via CNN