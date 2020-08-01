Global  
 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Gov.

Mike DeWine, via CNN Calling DeWine a "great guy," Trump responded to the news upon landing in Cleveland.

Donald Trump, via CNN As a Republican governor, DeWine stands out in his aggressive approach to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio.

The Ohio Democratic Party issued a statement in response to the news.

Ohio Democratic Party, via CNN

