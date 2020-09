Back To School And Sports - What's Right Answer? As Pittsburghers of all background grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, one debate rages on: Should schools reopen and should young athletes be allowed to play? KDKA's John Shumway..

Heart Inflammation In Young People With COVID-19: 'Are These People At Risk?' Several otherwise healthy college athletes with COVID-19 have myocarditis – inflammation of the heart; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.