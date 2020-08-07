Global  
 

Ohio moving forward to expand antigen testing despite DeWine's conflicting test results
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:19s - Published
The controversy surrounding COVID-19 testing continues as some question the reliability of rapid or antigen tests after Gov.

Mike DeWine’s conflicting test results, but it’s not stopping the state from spending your tax dollars for more of those tests.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive, then negative for COVID. 7 questions you might have about testing.

Not all tests work the same way, nor do they always provide identical results. Even the same test...
USATODAY.com - Published


WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Ohio moving forward to expand antigen testing despite DeWine's conflicting test results https://t.co/PeVvmAlpot 51 minutes ago


How reliable are COVID-19 tests? Differences between tests that gave Gov. DeWine conflicting results [Video]

Governor Mike DeWine's experience with COVID-19 testing on Thursday has many people wondering: how can this happen?

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:48Published
Wait, what happened with Gov. DeWine's test results? [Video]

“Yesterday was kind of a crazy day,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday, holding up a day-old Columbus Dispatch topped with the front-page news of his own COVID-19 diagnosis. Much of DeWine’s..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:24Published
"Why did Gov. Mike DeWine test negative after taking a second test? [Video]

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:19Published