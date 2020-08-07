DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a statement from his office.

Out of an abundance of caution, the governor and first lady plan on having another test on saturday.

