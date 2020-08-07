DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Global  
 

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a statement from his office.

Governor mike dewine has tested negative for covid-19, after reports of a positive test earlier today.dewine's office confirmed this was the governor's second test administered today.the governor, first lady and staff members have also all tested negative for the virus.dewine says the virus is very contagious and lives among us, but wearing a mask is one of the best preventive measures.

Out of an abundance of caution, the governor and first lady plan on having another test on saturday.

The results will be released once




