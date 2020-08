DeWine leaves school decisions up to local districts

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:57s - Published 1 week ago

The governor declined to make hard rules or even recommendations about the correct way for educators to proceed.

Mike DeWine will leave the question of in-person versus remote learning up to individual school districts as the 2020-’21 academic year begins, he said in an education-focused Tuesday news conference.

THIS COMES A DAYAFTER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR ANDYBESHEAR RECOMMENDED KENTUCKYSCHOOLS WAIT UNTIL THE END OFSEPTEMBER FOR IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION.

THIS COMES A DAYAFTER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR ANDYBESHEAR RECOMMENDED KENTUCKYSCHOOLS WAIT UNTIL THE END OFSEPTEMBER FOR IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION.

DEWINE'S MESSAGETODAY-HE HAS FAITH IN THESCHOOLS' DECISIONS ON HOWTHEY'LL OPEN UP.FIRST SOME NUMBERS ACROSS THESTATE-DEWINE SAYS 38 PERCENTOF OHIO SCHOOLS WILL RETURN INPERSON, 25 PERCENT WILL BEFULLY REMOTE, AND 24 PERCENTARE ON A HYBRID PLAN.

SOMEDISTRICTS ARE STILL UNDECIDED.DEWINE'S MAIN DRIVING POINT ISTO KEEP THE SPREAD DOWN IN THECOMMUNITY TO KEEP KIDS SAFE."Whatever is going in thecommunity is going to bereflected in the schools.

Ifit's high covid spreadthroughout the community thenit's going to be high in yourschool.

There's really no wayof changingthat13 PERCENT OF THE POSITIVECORONA CASES IN OHIO ARE KIDS19 AND UNDER-A NUMBER DEWINESAYS HAS INCREASED EVERY MONTHSINCE THE START OF THE VIRUS.HEALTH EXPERTS AT THECONFERENCE SAY EVEN THOUGHKIDS SEE LESS SEVERECOMPLICATIONS FROM COVID,ABOUT 10 PERCENT DO GET REALLYSICK.

AGAIN, NO ORDER FROMDEWINE.

HE SAYS HE HAS TOTALCONFIDENCE IN EACH SCHOOLS'DECISION.

