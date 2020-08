Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 weeks ago Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several cities across the country that has the attention of the White House coronavirus task force. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH GROWING CASENUMBERS IN THE METRO --KANSAS CITY NOW FINDSITSELF THE FOCUS OFWHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS...THE METRO --JOINING SEVERAL OTHERREGIONS ON A LISTSHOWING "AREAS OFCONCERN."THE LIST INCLUDINGSEVERAL CITIES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY --MOST NOTABLY...DETROIT, CHICAGO,PORTLAND AND PARTS OFTHE CENTRALCALIFORNIA....THE CONCERN WITHTHESE CITIES FOLLOWSMISSOURI GOVERNOR MIKEPARSON ANNOUNCINGYESTERDAY THE WHITEHOUSE OFFERED MORERESOURCES TO THE STATETO BATTLE CORONAVIRUS.IN KANSAS CITY --THE CONCERN IS THERISING POSITIVITY RATE41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSPOKE WITH LOCALHEALTH LEADERS -- WHOECHO THERECOMMENDATIONS FROMNATIONAL HEALTHEXPERTS.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Director of the KCMO HealthDepartment Dr. Rex Archertells me like many other urbanareas - Kansas City is seeinga significant increase in thenumber of deaths right nowand he believes thosenumbers will continue to goup."DR. REX ARCHER, DIRECTOR,KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"We're getting about 100 newcases per day."KANSAS CITY IS INCLUDEDIN A LIST OF CITIESDISCUSSED ON ARECORDED CALL AMONGWHITE HOUSE TASK FORCEMEMBERS.ACCORDING TO THERECORDING OBTAINED BYTHE CENTER FOR PUBLICINTEGRITY - TASK FORCECOORDINATOR DR.DEBORAH BIRX WARNEDOF INCREASING POSITIVITYRATES.DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR,NATIONAL INSTITUTE OFALLERGY AND INFECTIOUSDISEASES"What Dr. Birx is saying isnow is the time to acceleratethe fundamental preventivemeasures that we all talkabout, masks, socialdistancing, avoiding crowds."WHEN IT COMES TO APOSSIBLE SHUTDOWN -DR. ARCHER SAYS IT'S NOTCOMPLETELY OFF THETABLE - BECAUSE OF THEVIRUS'S ABILITY TOPOSSIBLY MUTATE.HOWEVER - HE SAYS AFULL SHUTDOWN WITH NOFEDERAL RELIEF CANCAUSE EVEN MOREHEALTH CONSEQUENCES.DR. FAUCI SAYS THEREARE WAYS TO AVOIDSHUTDOWNS WHILE STILLKEEPING CASES LOW.DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR,NATIONAL INSTITUTE OFALLERGY AND INFECTIOUSDISEASES"You can proceed to open upthe country and get theeconomy back even when youhave situations that we havenow so long as everybodydoes the five or sixfundamental things that Imentioned, so we've got to getaway from that all or nonephenomenon."DR. ARCHERRECOMMENDS AVOLUNTARY SHUTDOWNFOR PEOPLE AT HIGH-RISK.DR. REX ARCHER, DIRECTOR,KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"I would question somebody'smental capacity if they're inthose high risk categories andthey go to a bar or indoordining of a restaurant becauseyou can't be wearing a maskwhile you're eating anddrinking."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.THIS AFTERNOON --MAYOR QUINTON LUCASTOLD 41 ACTION NEWSQUOTE --STHE WHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE AND DR. DEBORAHBIRX HAVE IDENTIFIED THEKANSAS CITY REGION ASONE OF SEVERALPOTENTIAL HOTSPOTS INTHE MIDWEST FOR RISINGCASES OF COVID-19,ESPECIALLY THROUGHASYMPTOMATIC PEOPLEUNDER 30 YEARS OLD.""WE ARE CAREFULLYMONITORING THENUMBERS ANDCONSIDERING SOME OFDR. BI





