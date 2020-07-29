Global  
 

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs.

Washington Capitals, 08/06/2020

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes each had three points for the Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Capitals in a round-robin game.… 1 minute ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia 3 Washington 1 (F) ... https://t.co/9xc01ANBkW 2 minutes ago

SpinuptheFTL

Trevor hasn’t met a Star War he didnt like RT @AGretz: The Flyers look legit. They will play for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Saturday. https://t.co/w738UWWtNF | @NHLo… 4 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia 3 Washington 1 (F) ... https://t.co/9xc01ANBkW 7 minutes ago

lion0fthenorth

barry soetoro RT @HockeyStatsCZ: Huge win for Philadelphia over Washington. Flyers guarantee themselves 2nd seed at worst. Especially Kevin Hayes and his… 8 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes each had three points for the Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Capitals in a round-ro… https://t.co/8ZDc4ClF20 9 minutes ago

cookingtheresa

Theresa 😷 RT @SWhyno: Flyers beat Capitals 3-1. Philadelphia will be No. 1 or 2 seed in East, pending Lightning game Saturday. Washington will be… 9 minutes ago

HockeyStatsCZ

Andy & Rono 📊 Huge win for Philadelphia over Washington. Flyers guarantee themselves 2nd seed at worst. Especially Kevin Hayes an… https://t.co/ehzkyQfmwA 12 minutes ago


