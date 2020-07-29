Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs.
Washington Capitals, 08/06/2020
Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes each had three points for the Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Capitals in a round-robin game.… 1 minute ago
Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia 3 Washington 1 (F) ... https://t.co/9xc01ANBkW 2 minutes ago
Trevor hasn’t met a Star War he didnt like RT @AGretz: The Flyers look legit. They will play for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Saturday. https://t.co/w738UWWtNF | @NHLo… 4 minutes ago
Kingshark Sports NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia 3 Washington 1 (F) ... https://t.co/9xc01ANBkW 7 minutes ago
barry soetoro RT @HockeyStatsCZ: Huge win for Philadelphia over Washington. Flyers guarantee themselves 2nd seed at worst. Especially Kevin Hayes and his… 8 minutes ago
NHL.com Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes each had three points for the Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Capitals in a round-ro… https://t.co/8ZDc4ClF20 9 minutes ago
Theresa 😷 RT @SWhyno: Flyers beat Capitals 3-1.
Philadelphia will be No. 1 or 2 seed in East, pending Lightning game Saturday.
Washington will be… 9 minutes ago
Andy & Rono 📊 Huge win for Philadelphia over Washington. Flyers guarantee themselves 2nd seed at worst. Especially Kevin Hayes an… https://t.co/ehzkyQfmwA 12 minutes ago
