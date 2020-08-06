Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

DeWine 'feeling fine' after testing positive for COVID-19Gov. DeWine had taken a test Thursday as part of protocol to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in ClevelandOhio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront..
WATCH: Gov. DeWine holds presser after testing positive for COVID-19Gov. Mike DeWine held a virtual press conference after testing positive for COVID-19.