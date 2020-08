Related videos from verified sources Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'



White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19 Published 3 hours ago Reporter Update: Washington Co. Commissioner Taking Part In COVID-19 Clinical Trial



KDKA's Nicole Ford is talking with a Washington County commissioner following his first treatment in a clinical trial to find a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to graduation parties, Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department says



A cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in young adults in Ozaukee and Washington Counties is believed to be tied to recent graduation parties, according to a news release from the Washington Ozaukee.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:34 Published 20 hours ago