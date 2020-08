Gov. Sisolak assigns strike force, acting director to assist Nevada's unemployment division

Sisolak called a press conference to talk about the immediate action that is being taken to find solutions for Nevada's unemployment office.

JOE...THE GOVERNOR JUST ANNOUNCED ANEW...TASK FORCE..WHICH WILL NOW..TARGET..THE BACKLOG OF UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS..BY SOME ESTIMATES BETWEEN 30TO 45 THOUSAND OR SO..THE AGENCY..THAT'S BEEN SWAMPED..BY THESE CLAIMS..THE NEVADA DEPARTMENT OFEMPLOYMENT..TRAINING ANDREHABILITATION..IS CURRENTLY FACING..A LAWSUIT BY THOSE..WAITING TO BE PAID..AUTHORITIES SAY..THERE'S BEEN ASUSTAINED EFFORT..TO RIP OFF THE AGENCY..WITH FAKE OR FRAUDULENTCLAIMS..SO FAR..THE STATE HAS PAID OUT..6 POINT 1 BILLION DOLLARS....IN CLAIMS SINCE THE PANDEMICTHIS NEW TASK FORCE..IS HEADED UP BY A WELL KNOWNNEVADA POLITICAL FIGURE.BARBARA BUCKLEY..SHE'S THE FORMER MAJORITYLEADER IN THE NEVADA SENATE..AND FORMER SPEAKER OF THEASSEMBLY..SHE ANNOUNCED A GROUP OFINDIVIDUALS..SOME FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR..TO EXPEDITE SOLUTIONS TO THEPROBLEMS FACING NEVADA'SSTRUGGLING UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM"WE KNOW THAT THE STATE ISAND OUTSIDE NEVADA FILING FALSECLAIMS IN THE NAMES OF OTHERS."HE SAYS..IT WILL HELP DETR..AND PROTECT WORKERS..THOUSANDS ARE STUCK IN ACURRENT GLITCH IN THEUNEMPLOYMENT COMPUTER SYSTEM..THE STRIKE FORCE SAYS..PAYMENTS RELATED TO THATGLITCH..COULD BE FLOWING BY NEXT WEEK.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.NEVADA'S "32ND" SPECIAL SESSIONIS OVER ..STATE LAWMAKERS PASSED SEVERAL