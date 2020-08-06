Global  
 

New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced she will attempt to dissolve the NRA.

The NRA, or National Rifle Association, has been accused of breaking the law, says CNN.

It's senior leadership is accused of violating laws governing non-profit groups.

They are also accused of using millions from the organization's reserves for personal use and tax fraud.

James has alleged that current and former NRA leadership "instituted a culture of self-dealing mismanagement".

This culture benefited themselves, family, friends, and favored vendors.

This led the organization to "lose" more than $63 million in three years.

