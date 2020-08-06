125 years Skoda Trailer

Anniversary year for ŠKODA AUTO: The car manufacturer celebrates 125 years since its founding and 115 years since the company launched automobile production.

Several of the brand’s historically important models are also celebrating jubilees this year.

In pursuing this goal, ŠKODA AUTO is continuing along its path towards electromobility in 2020, presenting the series-production version of the VISION iV in the first half of the year.

The 125th anniversary of the company’s founding thus also marks the beginning of a new era for the manufacturer: the all-electric SUV is the brand’s first vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Platform (MEB).

As part of its ongoing product campaign, ŠKODA will be launching 30 new models from 2019 to the end of 2022, more than ten of which will be partially or fully electric."