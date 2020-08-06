Lizzo signs a deal with Amazon Studios
Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, which will see her develop television projects to exclusively debut on Amazon Prime Video.
BANG Showbiz Lizzo signs deal with Amazon Studios
#Lizzo https://t.co/kbyiPK8WuS 12 minutes ago
Steve Jackson Network The Joint News: Lizzo signs first-look TV development deal with Amazon
https://t.co/YcJoO5MmsH https://t.co/6Fuq9Md9oI 14 minutes ago
𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖙𝖇𝖔𝖘𝖘 RT @PopCrave: .@Lizzo signs deal with Amazon Studios to create exclusive TV content for Prime Video:
"I’m so excited to partner with the… 19 minutes ago
nico RT @JustJared: Lizzo has an exciting announcement with Amazon Studios! https://t.co/HBooNW0ObH 1 hour ago
Paul Drabes RT @jonbream: .@lizzo joins with @AmazonStudios for new TV deal. What will she dream up? https://t.co/0fjx1wATTw 2 hours ago
Jennifer Jones RT @TheWrap: .@Lizzo signs first-look deal with Amazon studios https://t.co/BVKChBKgvY 4 hours ago
MichelleBenson RT @etnow: Lizzo just scored a *good as hell* TV deal with Amazon Studios.
https://t.co/KgZANlzAae 4 hours ago
Investing.com News R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service - https://t.co/Rs2U8LHe51 5 hours ago