Jennifer Garner has split from John Miller
Jennifer Garner has reportedly split from her CEO boyfriend John Miller after two years of dating.
CelebrityInsider.org Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Hang Out On The Beach Following Her Split From John Miller… https://t.co/wlMWvbSkTp 5 hours ago
Cristobal Francisco Cora RT @TulipPenney: #JenniferGarner spotted with #BradleyCooper after splitting from her CEO boyfriend https://t.co/XjGkXHhAVt 9 hours ago
Tulip Penney #JenniferGarner spotted with #BradleyCooper after splitting from her CEO boyfriend https://t.co/XjGkXHhAVt 9 hours ago
Daily Entertainment News Jennifer Garner splits from John Miller - Jennifer Garner has reportedly split from John Miller.
The 'Alias' star h… https://t.co/smEt224nuf 13 hours ago
Lilian Chan Jennifer Garner enjoys flirty beach fun with eligible bachelor Bradley Cooper... after her 'split' from boyfriend J… https://t.co/j2MQMho6Ik 14 hours ago
Steven Benke Why Jennifer Garner really split from her boyfriend - Nicki Swift https://t.co/AvMo9vBD5U https://t.co/Bbbk7amiiB 15 hours ago
Jennifer Garner launches a footwear collection with TomsJennifer Garner has teamed-up with American footwear range Toms to create her own apple-themed shoe range.
Body Of Rep. John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge In Selma, Alabama One Last TimeThe bridge was the spot where Lewis and other civil rights leaders made history in 1965. CBS News' Michelle Miller reports.
Star-Studded Investor Group Bringing Professional Women's Soccer Team To LAThe investor group includes Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner. Jasmine Viel reports.