Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 9
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 9

Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 9

Death toll rose to nine in landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district of Kerala on August 07.

At least 57 people are still missing.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is in action at the incident spot.

Injured are being treated in Munnar hospital.

