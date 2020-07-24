Kerala landslide: Death toll rises to 9

At least 5 people died in a landslide in Kerala Idukki's district on August 07. Around 10 were rescued from incident site in Rajamala. Injured have been taken to Tata General Hospital in Munnar. Kerala Health Minister informed that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the spot. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister has requested assistance from Indian Air Force for the rescue operation.
Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Many houses have also been destroyed by landslides in the area. The Chief Minister's office has reportedly also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to help in rescue operations. Roads in most of the low lying areas are completely submerged in water. Visuals of A temple in Kochi inundated have also been doing the rounds. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway in all the affected regions and around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds. Watch the full video for all the details.
Mumbai, on Wednesday, received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours and also the highest-ever recorded wind speed, according to the BMC. Normal life was thrown out of gear in several areas of the city. The area around the Nair hospital was completely waterlogged on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, heavy rain that lashed South Mumbai led to flooding at JJ Hospital, the state’s largest government health facility. Patients, medical staff and the family members of patients were seen wading around through ankle-deep water on the ground floor of the hospital. The patients had to be shifted to the upper floors after the incident. The water was later cleared, the BMC informed. Meanwhile, NDRF rescued passengers who were stranded after two trains coming from opposite directions got stuck between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line. This happened as the tracks were flooded and water had reportedly collected up to 3 feet after incessant rainfall in maximum city. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. The MeT department warned of intense spells of 30 to 50 mm rainfall per hour with strong winds in Mumbai and suburban areas. Watch the full video for all the details.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 40 people near Byculla railway station in Mumbai on August 05. Two local trains got stuck between Masjid and Byculla railway stations due to water on tracks here. On the other side, rain water had entered JJ Hospital in the evening due to incessant rainfall. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was later cleared and currently, there is no water accumulation.
