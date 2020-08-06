Watch: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

|
Manoj Sinha 2nd Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Dialogue with people will start soon, there should be peace in J&K: new LG Manoj SinhaPitching for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory's new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration would soon..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Sinha, the man who almost became UP CM in 2017, now takes oath as L-G of Jammu and KashmirManoj Sinha was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan.
DNA
Manoj Sinha takes oath as LG of Jammu and KashmirFormer Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of..
IndiaTimes
Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Bypolls to 12,600 panch, sarpanchs in J&K after improvement of Covid-19 situation: Chief Secy
IndiaTimes
Gita Mittal Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court
G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
G C Murmu replaces Mehrishi as CAGFormer J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday. He will succeed Rajiv..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Sinha surprise pick as new J&K LGBJP veteran and former central minister Manoj Sinha was appointed lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir in a surprise move after the abrupt exit of G C Murmu on..
IndiaTimes
Centre appoints GC Murmu as new CAG
IndiaTimes
Raj Bhavan, Jammu official winter residence of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Comptroller and Auditor General of India
Day after resigning as J&K L-G, GC Murmu appointed as next CAGThe tenure of incumbent CAG Rajiv Mehrishi is set to retire on August 8. Murmu is likely to assume charge the next day.
DNA
