Watch: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function in the Raj Bhavan.

"August 5 is a very important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir joined the national mainstream.

I have been told that many works that could not be completed in years have been completed in the past one year," Sinha told reporters after taking oath.

"I want to accelerate that development," he added.

Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.