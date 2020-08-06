Global  
 

Watch: Manoj Sinha takes oath as new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function in the Raj Bhavan.

"August 5 is a very important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir joined the national mainstream.

I have been told that many works that could not be completed in years have been completed in the past one year," Sinha told reporters after taking oath.

"I want to accelerate that development," he added.

Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.

Dialogue with people will start soon, there should be peace in J&K: new LG Manoj Sinha

 Pitching for peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory's new lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the administration would soon..
Manoj Sinha, the man who almost became UP CM in 2017, now takes oath as L-G of Jammu and Kashmir

 Manoj Sinha was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan.
Manoj Sinha takes oath as LG of Jammu and Kashmir

 Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of..
G C Murmu replaces Mehrishi as CAG

 Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday. ​​He will succeed Rajiv..
Manoj Sinha surprise pick as new J&K LG

 BJP veteran and former central minister Manoj Sinha was appointed lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir in a surprise move after the abrupt exit of G C Murmu on..
IndiaTimes

Centre appoints GC Murmu as new CAG
Day after resigning as J&K L-G, GC Murmu appointed as next CAG

 The tenure of incumbent CAG Rajiv Mehrishi is set to retire on August 8. Murmu is likely to assume charge the next day.
