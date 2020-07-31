Global  
 

Manoj Sinha appointed J&K's new L-G, President Kovind accepts GC Murmu's resignation | Oneindia News
Hours after Gireesh Chandra Murmu, resigned from the post of J&K LG, Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation on Thursday.

The communique issued by the President’s press secretary Ajay Kumar said “the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office” in place of Murmu.

Murmu had taken oath as the first L-G Jammu & Kashmir on October 31, 2019.

