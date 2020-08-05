Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast

Customs taking measures for disposal of ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai: Official



Around 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been placed at Sattva Hitech CFS in Chennai. The ammonium nitrate was seized by Chennai Customs department in 2015 is kept in 37 containers. While speaking to media persons, a police official said, "Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives has done preliminary inspection to assess safety. Customs are taking immediate measures for disposal." Security arrangements have been made 24 7 at container freight station in Chennai. Concerns were raised after massive blast in Beirut involving unsafely stored ammonium nitrate, which claimed over 100 lives.

