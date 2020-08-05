Global  
 

Beirut: Anger among anti-government protesters rises after blast
Discontent is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.View on euronews

Customs taking measures for disposal of ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai: Official [Video]

Customs taking measures for disposal of ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai: Official

Around 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate have been placed at Sattva Hitech CFS in Chennai. The ammonium nitrate was seized by Chennai Customs department in 2015 is kept in 37 containers. While speaking to media persons, a police official said, "Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives has done preliminary inspection to assess safety. Customs are taking immediate measures for disposal." Security arrangements have been made 24 7 at container freight station in Chennai. Concerns were raised after massive blast in Beirut involving unsafely stored ammonium nitrate, which claimed over 100 lives.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut [Video]

London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut

The London Fire Brigade has joined firefighters across the UK in observing aminute’s silence in honour of emergency service workers in Beirut and allthose killed in the explosion. A crew of firefighters who responded to theinitial fire has been reported as missing since the blast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Protests mount against Lebanese government over deadly Beirut blast

 People in Beirut are protesting against the government, after a giant explosion killed more than 150 people. They're angry over accusations of government..
CBS News
Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast [Video]

Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Anger is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:35Published

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion [Video]

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blast

Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blast A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Independent



Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion [Video]

Protesters call for 'fall of the regime' as France's Macron visits Beirut in wake of deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut to a mob calling for "the fall of the regime," in the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed Lebanon's main port on Tuesday (August 4). Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published
Beirut crowd mob France's Macron as Lebanon protesters demand 'fall of the regime' [Video]

Beirut crowd mob France's Macron as Lebanon protesters demand 'fall of the regime'

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut to a mob calling for "the fall of the regime," in the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed Lebanon's main port on Tuesday (August 4). Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast [Video]

'We feel dead inside': Beirut citizens express anger and rage after blast

Beirut citizens, still reeling from Tuesday's massive blast, have expressed their scepticism that a government investigation will come up with answers, fearing the truth will never be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published