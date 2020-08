Sancho to United is 'a game of poker' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:13s - Published 8 minutes ago Sancho to United is 'a game of poker' Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has all of the latest information on Jadon Sancho's potential move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United this summer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this